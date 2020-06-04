Football

Melbourne Victory captain Toivonen heading home to Sweden

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
34 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, June 4 (Reuters) - Melbourne Victory captain Ola Toivonen is heading home to Sweden, leaving the struggling A-League club with another leadership hole to fill following the departure of Spanish coach Carlos Salvachua.

A member of Sweden's 2018 World Cup squad, Toivonen has opted out of the suspended A-League's planned restart in July, with reports he is set to take up a deal with Swedish club Malmo.

The forward scored 25 goals in 40 appearances for Victory and said he left with good memories, despite the second bottom-placed team's struggles this season with five wins from 21 matches.

Transfers

Manchester United to miss out on £100,000-a-week Maddison

2 HOURS AGO

"Melbourne is a fantastic city and Victory is a very professional and well-run club," he said.

"While we didn't achieve the success we had all hoped for over the past two years, it was a privilege to captain the club this season."

Victory coach Salvachua, who was appointed until the end of the season after the axing of German Marco Kurz in January, left the four-times champions last week.

A number of Australia's foreign A-League players and staff have been stuck in limbo since the competition's suspension in March due to COVID-19, with salaries cut and no access to government welfare programmes enjoyed by local players.

Others have left for home, including Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek who returned to his native Netherlands and said he would not be back.

Central Coast Mariners midfielder Kim Eun-sun also went home to South Korea and is not expected back.

The A-League will resume in mid-July providing an agreement can be reached with broadcasters, Football Federation Australia said last week.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Football

Players have responsibility to oppose racism, says Bayern's Kimmich

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Leaders Porto suffer shock defeat as Primeira Liga returns

9 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Transfers

Manchester United to miss out on £100,000-a-week Maddison

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Players have responsibility to oppose racism, says Bayern's Kimmich

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Leaders Porto suffer shock defeat as Primeira Liga returns

9 HOURS AGO
Football

Linz follow up points deduction with last-minute defeat

10 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

YESTERDAY AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleManchester United to miss out on £100,000-a-week Maddison