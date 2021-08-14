Jamie Carragher took issue with the Arsenal's defensive display in their 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Sergi Canos opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after the Gunners failed to clear their lines. A string of sloppy challenges allowed Canos to find room in the box and fire the Bees ahead at Bernd Leno’s near post.

Victory was all but confirmed 17 minutes from time. A looping throw-in was hopelessly challenged by the visitors as Christian Norgaard was available at the back post to head the hosts two goals clear.

Carragher labelled it as just another ‘Arsenal performance’ in a post-match rant, as he questioned the Gunners’ defensive efforts.

“How do you describe Arsenal’s performance here? It’s just Arsenal," Carragher said.

Weak, bullied, men against boys again. New season, same old story.

“They got done with the first one, then it bounced, two Brentford players, get out the way, 2-0.

“It just comes in and Norgaard at the far post... the goalkeeper can't do anything, neither can [Pablo] Mari or Ben White, Calum Chambers is nowhere to be seen and it's 2-0.”

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Christian Norgaard of Brentford scores their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Brentford, England.

Carragher also questioned Ben White’s performance. The 23-year-old made his competitive debut for Arsenal after his £50m summer move from Brighton.

White looked uncomfortable under the high ball and Carragher feels the display provided a template for opposition sides to tackle Arsenal.

"He can't show his quality if he doesn't step in with the ball. He had two giants next to him at Brighton," Carragher said.

“I was possibly the same size as Ben White; it was [Sami] Hyypia's job to dominate in the air. People are going to watch tonight and think, just play long balls on Ben White.”

Arsenal lacked quality up-front and struggled to create chances in front of goal.

The Gunners’ run doesn’t get any easier either. A London derby against newly crowned Super Cup champions Chelsea awaits them next Sunday, while Pep Guardiola is set to welcome Arteta back to the Etihad Stadium the following week as Arsenal travel to Manchester City.

