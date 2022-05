Football

'Mentality Monsters' Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool side after 3-2 win over Villarreal

Reaction from Jurgen Klopp after six-time European champions Liverpool reached the UEFA Champions League final following a 3-2 win over 10-man Spanish side Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday, which gave the English Premier League outfit a 5-2 aggregate semi-final victory.

