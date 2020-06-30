Messi nets 700th career goal with ice-cool penalty against Atletico

BARCELONA, June 30 (Reuters) - Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal by converting a second-half penalty against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Tuesday.

Barca's all-time top scorer hit the landmark goal for club and country by netting from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute, showing some nerve by chipping the ball into the net to deceive goalkeeper Jan Oblak. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Ken Ferris)

