Messi nets 700th career goal with ice-cool penalty against Atletico

BARCELONA, June 30 (Reuters) - Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal by converting a second-half penalty against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Tuesday.
Barca's all-time top scorer hit the landmark goal for club and country by netting from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute, showing some nerve by chipping the ball into the net to deceive goalkeeper Jan Oblak. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Ken Ferris)
Football
Barca title bid on rocks as Atletico upstage Messi's 700th goal
40 MINUTES AGO
Liga
Barcelona’s title hopes hit again as Atletico Madrid earn draw
42 MINUTES AGO
Premier League
Manchester City to hear Champions League ban appeal result on July 13
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics