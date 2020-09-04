The Argentine six-times world player of the year had told the club last month that he wanted to leave, insisting a clause in his contract allowed him to do so on a free transfer.
Barcelona, backed by La Liga, have insisted that a 700 million euros ($824 million) release clause would have to be paid.
Messi U-turn: I'm staying at Barcelona, but only to avoid court battle
"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster," Messi told website Goal.com.
($1 = 0.8489 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)
