Messi tells Barca he wishes to leave - club source

BARCELONA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Captain Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wishes to leave the club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

The club source said Messi, who has spent his entire career at Barca, informed the club about his desire to leave by sending a burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.

The 33-year-old Argentine, who joined the club in 2000 as a youth player, has a contract with the Catalans until 2021. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

