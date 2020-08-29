The paper reported Messi will send another burofax, the method by which he told the club he wanted to leave, to inform them of his decision not to attend training.
A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity. (Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
