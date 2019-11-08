Eurosport
Armed mugger jailed for Kolasinac-Ozil attempted robbery
An armed mugger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after attempting to steal watches from Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.
Ashley Smith and his accomplice did not count on Kolasinac bravely fighting back, Harrow Crown Court heard on Friday.
CCTV footage emerged of Kolasinac chasing away the two masked attackers in Hampstead, north-west London, on July 25.
Smith, 30, was jailed or 10 years after admitting to attempting to steal watches worth £200,000.
His accomplice, Jordan Northover, 26, also admitted to his role in the attempted robbery and will be sentenced at a later date.
