Gunnersaurus back from extinction

When his days as a professional footballer are over, Mesut Ozil should consid… they’re over already? Oh right. Easy then, Mesut Ozil should consider a career in PR.

It may have been the easiest of open goals – perhaps even easier than turning up for an away fixture – but we can’t help but love his gesture to save Gunnersaurus. Is it a thinly-veiled jibe at Arsenal? Should he have done it without causing a commotion? Is it really worth getting upset about an adult’s right to prance around in a fluffy costume?

All fair points but we’re still Team Ozil. Because regardless of what you think about him – and the Warm-Up won’t lie, there’s much to find fault – he is not the villain of this piece. If Arsenal can meet a £45.3 million release clause on a whim, they can afford to keep Jerry Quy’s dream of being a green dinosaur alive.

And it’s not their first offence. They’ve already unveiled plans to make 55 staff redundant, only to immediately splash the combined savings (and a lot, lot more) to recruit players and hand out bumper contracts. It’s why Stan Kroenke and his boardroom cronies deserve to be marched down the Holloway Road with Septa Unella chiming her bell and bleating “shame”.

We always call on footballers to take a stand – especially if you’re named Matthew John David Hancock – so how can we criticise Ozil, PR move or not? We don’t know the details of his decision to push back on the proposed 12.5% wage cuts, nor do we know if any jobs would be saved if he had.

Arsenal have tried to make light of the furore, saying "Gunnersaurus is not extinct and will return to action when fans are allowed back at matches." But that misses the point entirely. Arsenal don’t want anyone in the costume, they want dat guy Quy in the costume. Now, until fans return, and beyond.

'Don't have parties you don't know about', warn Southgate and Kane

How much of a surprise must a surprise birthday party be to ensure you’re not guilty of breaking the rules?

Look, we’re obviously all for obeying the rules at Warm-Up HQ, but if you get back from the supermarket to find a large group of your nearest and dearest gathered in your front room, are you really going to show immediate awareness and turf everyone out?

Tammy Abraham has apologised “for the naivety shown” after his surprise 23rd birthday bash was attended by more than six people – thereby becoming an illegal event – including England team-mates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho.

Now, Gareth Southgate has taken the opportunity to again remind England players of their responsibilities ahead of the international triple-header, according to the uncapped Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Harry Kane reportedly led a meeting warning players about their discipline.

"The boys have apologised and that's first and foremost what they needed to do, but we all understand what it means to play for the country and you have to remember that at all times," said the Everton striker.

"He [Southgate] reminded us what it means and the expectations of playing for England. You have to be extra, extra careful and follow the rules."

So careful that you must have the gift of foresight to see if any of your friends are planning on breaking the rules and implicating you. Friends and family of Trent Alexander-Arnold, don’t even think about it…

Back on the Nottingham Forest merry-go-round

Anyone who was concerned Nottingham Forest would go a whole calendar year without sacking their manager… fear not.

The Championship club have binned off Sabri Lamouchi and replaced him with Chris Hughton, who looks set to be axed around August next year on the current trajectory.

In Forest’s defence, they have lost all four games in the Championship this season and bowed out of the EFL Cup at the first hurdle.

RETRO CORNER

It’s exactly 20 years since England said farewell to the Wembley twin towers with a rousing, erm, 1-0 defeat to Germany. To make matters even more spectacular, manager Kevin Keegan quit shortly after the final whistle.

HAT-TIP

Those who watch Patino regularly are in no doubt: he is a generational talent with every chance of going the distance. His potential was signposted when, aged 11, he moved from Luton to Arsenal but associates speak of a preternaturally mature individual who looks perfectly equipped to handle any rise to stardom

If it’s got three authors, it’s probably good. Want to know who’s going to make it big in the Premier League? Look no further than the Guardian’s Next Generation interactive list courtesy of Marcus Christenson, Jim Powell and Garry Blight.

It’s Cristiano Ronaldo v Spain in an international friendly, while European giants Germany, Italy and San Marino are also in action.

Andi Thomas was going to host a whip-round for Gunnersaurus in tomorrow's Warm-Up, so obviously don't empty your pockets if he asks you for money

