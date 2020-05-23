Football

Mexican league cancels season over coronavirus concerns

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

May 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's soccer league, Liga MX, has canceled the remainder of its men's and women's 2020 seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic and no champions will be crowned, league officials announced on Friday.

The league had been in discussions with health officials about a possible return to action after it suspended play on March 15 but concluded it could not do so "without putting at risk the members of this great family."

"It is indisputable that we are experiencing an unprecedented situation in our country, which forces the soccer industry in Mexico to act with absolute good sense and to respond with unity to the demands that have been presented to us," the league said in a statement.

Transfers

Pochettino ready for Premier League return - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO

"We seek, of course, to preserve the integrity of the Liga MX and all the members that compose it, that is our responsibility and that is why the presented determinations have been taken," it said.

On Wednesday, eight players from Mexico's Santos Laguna club tested positive for coronavirus despite none of them displaying any symptoms, the league said.

As of Friday, Mexico had registered 59,567 coronavirus infections and 6,510 deaths in total, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Football

MLS 'exploring scenarios' for possible return to action

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Dominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Transfers

Pochettino ready for Premier League return - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO
Football

MLS 'exploring scenarios' for possible return to action

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Dominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

6 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Curling

Dominant Sweden lift European title in style

23/11/2019 AT 11:15
Premier League

Pulisic's perfect hat-trick helps Chelsea batter Burnley

26/10/2019 AT 17:21
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePochettino ready for Premier League return - Paper Round