Mexico beat US 1-0 to claim eighth Gold Cup title
July 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute to give his side a 1-0 win over the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday.
The victory over the defending champions in Chicago earned Mexico a record-extending eighth title at the tournament, which crowns the continental champions of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
