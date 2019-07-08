Mexico beat US 1-0 to claim eighth Gold Cup title

By Reuters

13 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

July 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute to give his side a 1-0 win over the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday.

The victory over the defending champions in Chicago earned Mexico a record-extending eighth title at the tournament, which crowns the continental champions of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

