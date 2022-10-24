Michael Carrick has been appointed Middlesbrough head coach, the club have announced.

Chris Wilder was sacked as Boro boss in early October after a defeat to bottom club Coventry left them sat in 22nd with just two wins from 11 games.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club,” said Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson in a statement

“We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

Former Middlesbrough manager Jonathon Woodgate will be part of Carrick's backroom staff - operating as first-team coach.

Carrick, who won five Premier League titles as a player at Manchester United and briefly took control of first-team affairs following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joins the club with them sat in 21st having won five of their 16 matches.

“I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition,” said Carrick.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

"Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

"I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud.

"I can’t wait to get started.”

Middlesbrough travel to 11th-place Preston in the Championship on Saturday.

