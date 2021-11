Football

Michael Carrick on 'important result for the club' in UCL win over Villarreal

Late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a club first for Jadon Sancho gave Manchester United a 2-0 win away to Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday in their first game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal. And caretaker boss Michael Carrick says that the result is an important one for the club.

00:01:57, 19 minutes ago