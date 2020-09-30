Midtjylland earned a comeback 4-1 win over Slavia Prague following a goalless draw in the first leg, with Alexander Scholz netting a twice-taken penalty to put them in the driving seat before Frank Onyeka and Anders Dreyer completed the rout.

Krasnodar ground down PAOK Salonika 4-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 win in Greece, with Frenchman Remy Cabella sealing their passage after Omar El Kaddouri had cancelled out a freakish Giannis Micahilidis own goal.

Football Vinicius proves the difference for Madrid against Valladolid AN HOUR AGO

Salzburg eased to a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on the night for a 5-2 overall victory, with striker Patson Daka scoring twice.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Football Man United beat Brighton again to reach last eight AN HOUR AGO