Football

Mikel Arteta admists 'we lost it' after Arsenal conceded against Crystal Palace before rallying to win

Mikel Arteta admits he thought the game was away from them after Crystal Palace equalised at 1-1 in their Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. The Gunners took the lead through Nicolas Pepe in the 35th minute, but Christian Benteke equalised just after the hour. It wasn't until stoppage time that Arsenal was finally able to take back control.

00:00:42, 29 minutes ago