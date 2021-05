Football

Mikel Arteta admits a ‘deep pain’ after Arsenal's Europa League semi-final defeat

Mikel Arteta spoke from the heart on Friday and admitted a "deep pain" after his Arsenal side lost their Europa League semi-final to Villarreal on Thursday. Arsenal drew 0-0 with former manager Unai Emery's Villarreal side at the Emirates Stadium, the Spanish team advanced to the final against Manchester United having won the first leg 2-1.

00:00:51, 10 minutes ago