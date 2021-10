Football

Mikel Arteta 'can't believe James McArthur was not sent off’ in Arsenal draw with Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta 'can't believe James McArthur was not sent off’ in Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. "I don't get it. For me someone is going to have to explain it to me because....well we were explained at the start of the season, and what happened tonight it doesn't make any sense."

00:00:43, 8 minutes ago