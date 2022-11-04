Advertisement
Mikel Arteta expected 'tough' encounter with Zurich as Arsenal progress to Europa League last 16

Mikel Arteta says he "expected a really tough match" as Arsenal beat Zurich 1-0 to reach the last 16 of the Europa League. Kieran Tierney's 20-yard strike into the bottom right corner in the first half ensured the Gunners finished top of their group. Next up for Arsenal is a big game against Chelsea on Sunday as they look to cement their place at the top of the Premier League.

