Football

Mikel Arteta hopes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets 'good reception' should he return to Premier League

Mikel Arteta insisted that former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves a warm reception if he returns to the Emirates with Chelsea at his pre-match press conference on Friday. With Aubameyang linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, the manager was asked if Chelsea wanted a look inside his dossier.

00:00:52, 25 minutes ago