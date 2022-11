Football

Mikel Arteta on 19-year wait for Premier League title - 'About time Arsenal won the league'

Mikel Arteta agreed it's "about time" Arsenal won the Premier League title again after lasting winning England's top flight in 2003 under Arsene Wenger. Arteta was responding to comments from FC Zurich coach Bo Henriksen who made the comments after the Gunners defeated the Swiss side 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

00:00:53, 2 hours ago