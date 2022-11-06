Football

Mikel Arteta on 'big win for us' Arsenal triumph over Chelsea in Premier League as title push continues

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League following a comfortable 1-0 win away to London rivals Chelsea on Sunday. Gabriel scored the only goal of the game in the second half in a game Mikel Arteta's men dominated from start to finish. "Big win for us. It's another step as a team. To come here against a top opponent, top manager, top world-class players around the pitch and to perform."

