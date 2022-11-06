Advertisement
Ad
Football

Mikel Arteta on 'big win for us' Arsenal triumph over Chelsea in Premier League as title push continues

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League following a comfortable 1-0 win away to London rivals Chelsea on Sunday. Gabriel scored the only goal of the game in the second half in a game Mikel Arteta's men dominated from start to finish. "Big win for us. It's another step as a team. To come here against a top opponent, top manager, top world-class players around the pitch and to perform."

00:01:03, 31 minutes ago

Related

Arteta on 'big win for us' Arsenal triumph over Chelsea in Premier League
Football

Arteta on 'big win for us' Arsenal triumph over Chelsea in Premier League

00:01:03

'I don’t like to say it, but Arsenal are top team now' - Chelsea boss Potter
Football

'I don’t like to say it, but Arsenal are top team now' - Chelsea boss Potter

00:01:03

‘Hollywood movie’ - Bale mobbed by team-mates after scoring late to help Los Angeles win MLS Cup
Football

‘Hollywood movie’ - Bale mobbed by team-mates after scoring late to help Los Angeles win MLS Cup

00:01:43

Phillips and Walker 'feeling much, much better' in World Cup fitness battle - Guardiola
Football

Phillips and Walker 'feeling much, much better' in World Cup fitness battle - Guardiola

00:00:55

‘Magical night’ - Xavi pays tribute to Barcelona ‘legend’ Pique after retirement farewell
Football

‘Magical night’ - Xavi pays tribute to Barcelona ‘legend’ Pique after retirement farewell

00:01:38

'About time Arsenal won the league' - Arteta on 19-year wait for league title
Football

'About time Arsenal won the league' - Arteta on 19-year wait for league title

00:00:53

Guardiola explains his reaction to Haaland's 95th-minute winner - 'Everyone was exceptional'
Football

Guardiola explains his reaction to Haaland's 95th-minute winner - 'Everyone was exceptional'

00:01:29

Guardiola hails 'exceptional' City comeback in dramatic win over Fulham
Football

Guardiola hails 'exceptional' City comeback in dramatic win over Fulham

00:01:47

PSG boss Galtier rests Messi amid injury concerns, hails in-form Neymar
Football

PSG boss Galtier rests Messi amid injury concerns, hails in-form Neymar

00:01:45

Guardiola laughs off Ibrahimovic's 'ego' comments
Football

Guardiola laughs off Ibrahimovic's 'ego' comments

00:00:43

More Football

Arteta on 'big win for us' Arsenal triumph over Chelsea in Premier League
Football

Arteta on 'big win for us' Arsenal triumph over Chelsea in Premier League

00:01:03

'I don’t like to say it, but Arsenal are top team now' - Chelsea boss Potter
Football

'I don’t like to say it, but Arsenal are top team now' - Chelsea boss Potter

00:01:03

‘Hollywood movie’ - Bale mobbed by team-mates after scoring late to help Los Angeles win MLS Cup
Football

‘Hollywood movie’ - Bale mobbed by team-mates after scoring late to help Los Angeles win MLS Cup

00:01:43

Phillips and Walker 'feeling much, much better' in World Cup fitness battle - Guardiola
Football

Phillips and Walker 'feeling much, much better' in World Cup fitness battle - Guardiola

00:00:55

‘Magical night’ - Xavi pays tribute to Barcelona ‘legend’ Pique after retirement farewell
Football

‘Magical night’ - Xavi pays tribute to Barcelona ‘legend’ Pique after retirement farewell

00:01:38

'About time Arsenal won the league' - Arteta on 19-year wait for league title
Football

'About time Arsenal won the league' - Arteta on 19-year wait for league title

00:00:53

Guardiola explains his reaction to Haaland's 95th-minute winner - 'Everyone was exceptional'
Football

Guardiola explains his reaction to Haaland's 95th-minute winner - 'Everyone was exceptional'

00:01:29

Guardiola hails 'exceptional' City comeback in dramatic win over Fulham
Football

Guardiola hails 'exceptional' City comeback in dramatic win over Fulham

00:01:47

PSG boss Galtier rests Messi amid injury concerns, hails in-form Neymar
Football

PSG boss Galtier rests Messi amid injury concerns, hails in-form Neymar

00:01:45

Guardiola laughs off Ibrahimovic's 'ego' comments
Football

Guardiola laughs off Ibrahimovic's 'ego' comments

00:00:43