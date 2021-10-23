Football

Mikel Arteta praises the reaction of his young Arsenal players after their win against Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta: "Yes very close to it. What I like the most is the way the team reacted on Monday evening, how we finished the game and how they were in the dressing room, accepting that it wasn't good enough that we played to a really good level in some parts, but to a level that is not acceptable in others and we are the youngest team in the league. But that's not an excuse."

00:01:03, 42 minutes ago