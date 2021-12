Football

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's defeat at Old Trafford - 'We were sloppy against Manchester United'

Mikel Arteta: "I think that we were sloppy in possession. We gave the ball away to the opponents when we had no pressure and that created some momentum. You allow them to run, you have the structure to play and suddenly you start to give the ball away and so many unforced errors that leads to them to have the belief that they could do something in the game."

00:01:19, 35 minutes ago