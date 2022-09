Football

Mikel Arteta would "love" Arsene Wenger to visit Arsenal for first time since 2018 departure

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he would "love" to see former manager Arsene Wenger pay a visit back to the club, after the Frenchman revealed this week that he has never been back to the Emirates since stepping down in 2018.

00:00:58, an hour ago