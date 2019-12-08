Milan cling on at Bologna after Hernandez scores at both ends

It was the first time this season that Milan had scored three goals in a game and also the first time they had won twice in a row since Stefano Pioli took over as coach in October.

Krzysztof Piatek won and converted a penalty in the 15th minute before Hernandez added a second goal for Milan in the 32nd although the Frenchman put through his own goal at a corner five minutes before the break.

Giacomo Bonaventura restored Milan's two-goal lead with a curling shot straight after halftime but Milan had to cling on after Hernandez barged into Riccardo Orsolini and Nicola Sansone converted the penalty with six minutes left.

Elsewhere, Mario Balotelli gave struggling Brescia a 1-0 win at SPAL to lift them off the bottom of the Serie A table on Sunday as Eugenio Corini took charge of the team again little more than a month after being sacked.

Coach Corini, who lifted Brescia out of Serie B last season, was fired following a defeat at Verona but then rehired after his replacement Fabio Grosso lost all three games in charge, without his team scoring a goal, and was himself dismissed.

Balotelli celebrates scoring against SPALGetty Images

Balotelli scored the only goal in the 54th minute of the meeting between Serie A's bottom two sides, tapping in from close range, after SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha had blocked two shots in succession, for his third goal of the season.

"I saw a mature player," said Corini when asked about Balotelli's performance. "Sometimes he drops off a bit but I want him connected for the whole game. If he learns to play collectively, he'll have even more fun."

Balotelli was asked about a possible Italy recall for Euro 2020. "Everyone wants to play in the European championship but for me the important thing is to save Brescia. That's what is in my head," he said.

Brescia moved up to 19th in the 20-team table with 10 points, one ahead of SPAL.