Militao: "Benzema was already feeling unwell in Real Madrid and Brazil is injury-free"

Brazil's defender Eder Militao on Sunday said that his Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema was ''already feeling unwell'' after the Ballon d'Or winner was ruled out of the France's squad because of a thigh injury on Saturday (19th November).

00:01:30, 41 minutes ago