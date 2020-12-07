Millwall and QPR players will be linking arms instead of taking a knee prior to their match on Tuesday evening, according to media reports.

The Mirror suggest that it was club officials who persuaded the Lions players to abandon the instantly recognisable gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after their own fans booed the display before Saturday's match against Derby.

That incident is now under investigation by the FA.

QPR manager Mark Warburton had earlier suggested that his players would take a knee - despite them deciding not to after director of football Les Ferdinand said the action had become a PR stunt.

"In light of certain events, we'll stand solidly behind the cause and our players will take a knee," he told reporters. "Tomorrow night we will show solidarity because we will not tolerate any form of discrimination.

"It's the right thing to do, everyone can see that. The players have come to me and told me their thoughts and I absolutely agree with them. Going forward, this club is so proactive in this area and this is one of the most diverse clubs in the country."

However, a later statement from Millwall said that the players would stand "arm-in-arm with each other in a show of solidarity for football's fight against discrimination".

The report in the Mirror indicates that some QPR players may still take a knee in defiance of this announcement.

