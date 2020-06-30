Mina fit for Leicester clash, Walcott nearing return, says Ancelotti

June 30 (Reuters) - Everton defender Yerry Mina will be available for their Premier League game against Leicester City on Wednesday, while Theo Walcott and Djibril Sidibe are close to making their returns, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Colombian defender Mina, 25, has missed both of Everton's games since the Premier League's restart after sustaining a muscle injury in training.

Walcott, who has made 21 league appearances this season, underwent abdominal surgery in June, while Sidibe, 27, has been sidelined by a foot injury.

"Mina is back. Fabian Delph is still injured. He is doing individual treatment and training. I don’t know exactly when he will recover fully," Ancelotti told reporters in a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game.

"Sidibe will be back in training on Friday and Theo on Monday. It will be very important to have those players available. We have a lot of games so it will be important to have a strong squad available."

Defender Leighton Baines has agreed a short-term extension until the end of the season and Ancelotti, whose Everton side are 12th in the standings with 41 points, hopes the left back commits his future to the club for at least another year.

"I hope he will sign. Leighton is an important part of this squad. We have a lot of respect for him as a player, as a professional and as a man," the 61-year-old added. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

