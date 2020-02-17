Mineiro apologise for mascot's behaviour towards female player

The players were being presented to the crowd when the mascot, known as "Mad Rooster", induced defender Vitoria Calhau to twirl around and then walked away rubbing his hands.

"Atletico regret and repudiate the behaviour of the employee who has been promptly removed," said the Belo Horizonte club in a statement after the incident was widely criticised.

"We apologise to our player, the other players and the supporters for this lamentable act."

Atletico were also criticised last month when six players from the women's team worked as ball girls during a men's match. The club said it had offered the players the same opportunity as it gave to members of the under-20 team. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)