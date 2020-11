Football

Mino Raiola: FIFA are like the mafia and won’t exist in 10 years

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola compared FIFA to the mafia and claimed that 10 years from now the world football governing body won't exist anymore. "FIFA in 10 years, you can write it down, doesn't exist anymore" Raiola said. "We come from Italy, we know which kind of organisation do that, we know that" he added with a clear reference to mafia.

