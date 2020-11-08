Lautaro Martinez headed in Ashley Young's cross to give Inter the lead in the 58th minute before they were pegged back by an equaliser from Aleksei Miranchuk in the 79th minute.

Inter spent the closing stages on the back foot as Atalanta, smarting from a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League, pressed for a late winner.

Atalanta stayed fifth in Serie A with 13 points, one place and one point above their opponents.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

