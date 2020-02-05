Mirandes dump out Villarreal to reach Cup semis

Mirandes took an early lead through Brazilian forward Matheus before Javier Ontiveros levelled for the top-flight side, only for Martin Merquelanz to restore the home team's advantage with a penalty at the end of the first half.

Santi Cazorla struck from the spot to level again for Villarreal but Mirandes, who also reached the semi-finals in 2012, soon went in front for a third time through Odei Onaindia.

A strike in added time from Antonio Sanchez sealed a place in the last four for Mirandes who knocked out Sevilla and Celta Vigo in the previous two rounds. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)