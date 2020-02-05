Mirandes dump out Villarreal to reach Cup semis

Mirandes dump out Villarreal to reach Cup semis
By Reuters

18 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago

MADRID, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Spanish second division side Mirandes pulled off their third consecutive upset in the Copa del Rey this season by beating La Liga club Villarreal 4-2 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals.

Mirandes took an early lead through Brazilian forward Matheus before Javier Ontiveros levelled for the top-flight side, only for Martin Merquelanz to restore the home team's advantage with a penalty at the end of the first half.

Santi Cazorla struck from the spot to level again for Villarreal but Mirandes, who also reached the semi-finals in 2012, soon went in front for a third time through Odei Onaindia.

A strike in added time from Antonio Sanchez sealed a place in the last four for Mirandes who knocked out Sevilla and Celta Vigo in the previous two rounds. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

On the same topic