Victor Luis put Botafogo 1-0 up from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining but Ravanelli equalised for Athletico two minutes from time.
Nikao then blasted his spot-kick over the bar in the third minute of stoppage time to leave Athletico in 16th position in the 20-team Serie A with eight points from nine matches. Botafogo sit one place above them with nine points from eight games. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)
Football
Wolves complete loan deal for Portuguese midfielder Vitinha
Football
Italy midfielder Tonali joins AC Milan on loan from Brescia
Football
Newcastle take issue with Premier League over 'rejected' Saudi bid