MLS club Dallas sign Ghana winger Gyasi on loan

The 28-year-old Netherlands-born Gyasi joined the 31-times Bulgarian champions CSKA from Norway's Aalesund in 2018, scoring six goals in 40 league matches.

"We thank him for professionalism and we wish him health and success in Dallas!," CSKA said in a statement on Monday.

Dallas finished fourth in the Western Conference and sixth in the MLS's overall standings last year. This season the club, founded in 1995 as Dallas Burn, are fourth in the Western Conference and ninth in the overall table. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams)