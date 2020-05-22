Football

MLS 'exploring scenarios' for possible return to action

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer says it is exploring ways it can return to action, with U.S.

media reporting plans are taking shape to hold a tournament in Orlando, Florida, with all 26 teams, starting in June.

"We are exploring scenarios and formats for a return to match play," said Dan Courtemanche, a spokesman for MLS. "Some of those scenarios include playing matches at one or more neutral sites."

Football

Dominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

AN HOUR AGO

The league did not comment on specific reports of a June "mini-tournament".

The Athletic reported https://theathletic.com/1828495/2020/05/21 that the planned tournament would involve teams being divided into four groups, in what could be the MLS' first live competition since its season was abruptly suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Participants would be regularly tested and quarantined after arriving in Orlando, ESPN reported https://www.espn.com/soccer/major-league-soccer/story/4098053/mls-orlando-tournament-taking-shape-with-four-seeded-groups-sources, with each team playing at least five games.

Some MLS teams resumed voluntary practices earlier this month, as the sport charts a path forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Women's Soccer League was reportedly looking to hold a month-long tournament outside Salt Lake City, Utah, beginning in June while Germany's Bundesliga returned to action last week. (Reporting by Amy Tennery Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Hertha hit four past Union to ease to victory in the Berlin derby

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Dominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Hertha hit four past Union to ease to victory in the Berlin derby

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Premier League

Pulisic's perfect hat-trick helps Chelsea batter Burnley

26/10/2019 AT 17:21
Europa League

Rudiger: Sarri like a school teacher

21/02/2019 AT 10:18
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
Tour de France

Amateur VS Professional - 7 ‘small’ differences

03/07/2015 AT 16:13
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleDominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby