MLS players approve salary cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

ByReuters
15 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

June 1 (Reuters) - The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) said its members voted on Sunday to approve a package of concessions for the 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with cuts in salaries and bonuses across the player pool.

The players' body added that there would be modifications to a five-year collective bargaining agreement agreed in February, including a one-year extension.

"The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners," the MLSPA said in a statement https://twitter.com/MLSPA/status/1267254682361237506.

"While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so."

The MLS season has been suspended since March 12 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States.

Some teams resumed individual player workouts last month and the league last week gave clubs the green light to begin outdoor training sessions in small groups providing they do not conflict with health protocols.

The MLSPA said players had also agreed to participate in a summer tournament in Florida. The Athletic has reported the June tournament would involve all 26 MLS teams. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

