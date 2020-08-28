The league said Black Players for Change and team owners had agreed to meet to discuss how they can work together to create "long-term change both inside and outside of MLS."

The player-led protests were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday - the latest high-profile incident of police violence against African Americans.

MLS will return to action with the Montreal Impact hosting Toronto FC at Stade Saputo. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

