MLS' Toronto FC signs Argentina's Pablo Piatti

Piatti, 30, will join Toronto on a free transfer from La Liga club RCD Espanyol. He is expected to leave Saturday to join his new team for a training camp in California.

"He brings big game experience to our team, having played in close to 300 games in La Liga, as well as competing in the UEFA Champions League," Toronto FC President Bill Manning said in a statement.

"We believe he's the type of dynamic player who is going to enhance our attack and TFC fans are really going to enjoy watching him play."

Piatti made 95 appearances for Espanyol, scoring 14 goals and adding 19 assists.

He joins Spain's Alejandro Pozuelo and U.S. striker Jozy Altidore as Toronto's Designated Players.

Toronto reached the MLS Cup final in 2019 but lost to Seattle. They open their season Feb. 29 at San Jose. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)