Getty Images
'If I leave, nobody will remember what MLS is' - Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to be drawn on whether his future lies at current club LA Galaxy after playing what might have been his last game for the team.
It has been rumoured that the Swede could return to European shores, with Napoli having expressed an interest, while it has also been mooted that the 38-year-old could retire.
His side were knocked out of the MLS play-offs on Thursday after a 5-3 loss to city rivals Los Angeles FC but Ibrahimovic is refusing to be drawn on his next move.
"I have another two months [on my contract]," he told reporters.
"We'll see what happens. ... [If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is."
If this was Ibrahimovic's last MLS engagement, he signed off in style, scoring once and attracting controversy after appearing to make a lewd gesture after his side lost.