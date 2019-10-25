It has been rumoured that the Swede could return to European shores, with Napoli having expressed an interest, while it has also been mooted that the 38-year-old could retire.

His side were knocked out of the MLS play-offs on Thursday after a 5-3 loss to city rivals Los Angeles FC but Ibrahimovic is refusing to be drawn on his next move.

"I have another two months [on my contract]," he told reporters.

"We'll see what happens. ... [If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is."

If this was Ibrahimovic's last MLS engagement, he signed off in style, scoring once and attracting controversy after appearing to make a lewd gesture after his side lost.