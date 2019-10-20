Rooney's departure proved far less exciting than his celebrated arrival on the MLS scene just last year when Manchester United's all-time leading scorer was hyped as the second coming of David Beckham.

But in a career packed with glory and trophies Rooney's time in the MLS might seem disappointing, having failed to pick up any titles during his two years in the United States.

If Rooney enjoyed his time in North America he kept it to himself on Saturday, dressing quietly and then offering nothing more than a stone-faced glance in the direction of the media as he turned and left the dressing room without saying a word, leaving it to team mates and coaches to reflect on his contributions.

"I think he gave a lot to the organisation, he was a great team mate," said United coach Ben Olsen. "I think he was good to our fans and he was very appreciative of the support he got with our fan base and the community, the DC area.

"It's an unfortunate way for him to finish," he added. "I am sure he would have wanted to hit the back of the net and push us into the next round but that's not how it went."

Rooney finished Saturday's contest on the bench after being substituted in overtime, but did not depart BMO Field without offering a reminder of why he is rated one of the game's great predators.

Twice during a one minute stretch during the second half with Toronto clinging to a 1-0 lead, Rooney forced TFC's Quentin Westberg to make spectacular saves, later patting the keeper on the back as he walked away shaking his head and looking towards the heavens.

A stoppage-time equalizer from Lucas Rodriguez off a Rooney corner cancelled Toronto's 1-0 lead but did nothing to deflate the homeside who struck four times in the extra session, including a pair from Jonathan Osorio and one each from substitutes Richie Laryea and Nick DeLeon.

Rooney now prepares to join a troubled Derby County in January, who dropped to 15th in the Championship on Saturday after losing 3-0 to Charlton Athletic.

Additional reporting by Reuters.