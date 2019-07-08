Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks his World XI... with only one player in it

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks his World XI... with only one player in it
By Eurosport UK

3 hours agoUpdated 41 minutes ago

Le Buzz

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked world XI and the first name on the team sheet is also the last name on the team sheet... Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

We've seen the Swede play a number of roles across the years. He is a target man, a wonderful passer and he has a taste for the spectacular. But what of his defensive capabilities?

Confident as ever, Ibra has picked himself across all positions in his dream XI but seems to be struggling to name a coach. Perhaps Zlatan will be available?

0Read and react
0Read and react