Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks his World XI... with only one player in it
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked world XI and the first name on the team sheet is also the last name on the team sheet... Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
We've seen the Swede play a number of roles across the years. He is a target man, a wonderful passer and he has a taste for the spectacular. But what of his defensive capabilities?
Confident as ever, Ibra has picked himself across all positions in his dream XI but seems to be struggling to name a coach. Perhaps Zlatan will be available?
