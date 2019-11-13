Le Buzz

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided to call an end to his time in Los Angeles after two seasons playing in the United States.

The 38-year-old confirmed his decision in the most Zlatan way possible.

He tweeted: "I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch[ing] baseball".

Where next for the former Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy forward?

There have been rumours flying about of a return to Serie A with Napoli, Bologna and AC Milan all interested.

We will have to wait and see...