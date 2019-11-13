Getty Images
'Go back to watching baseball': Zlatan bids farewell to LA Galaxy
58 appearances, 53 goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoyed his time in the United States at Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided to call an end to his time in Los Angeles after two seasons playing in the United States.
The 38-year-old confirmed his decision in the most Zlatan way possible.
He tweeted: "I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch[ing] baseball".
Where next for the former Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy forward?
There have been rumours flying about of a return to Serie A with Napoli, Bologna and AC Milan all interested.
We will have to wait and see...