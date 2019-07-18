Atlanta United FC
Finished
0
5
-
0
1
00:00
18/07/19
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Houston Dynamo
    MLS • Regular
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Atlanta United FC
    • Houston Dynamo
    • Gressel
      88'
    • Quioto
      79'
    • Martínez
      79'
    • Adams
      77'
    • VazquezMartinez
      74'
    • Remedi
      64'
    • HairstonManotas
      62'
    • Martínez
      60'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Atlanta United FC
    • Houston Dynamo
    • MartinezCabezas
      45'
    • McNamaraQuioto
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Atlanta United FC
    • Houston Dynamo
    • Vera
      45'
    • Vazquez
      29'
    • Nagbe
      27'
    • Elis
      6'
    • Elis
      6'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Atlanta United FC - Houston Dynamo
    MLS - 18 July 2019

    MLS – Follow the Football match between Atlanta United FC and Houston Dynamo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 18 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Frank de Boer or Wilmer Cabrera? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Atlanta United FC and Houston Dynamo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Atlanta United FC vs Houston Dynamo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment