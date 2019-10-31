Atlanta United FC
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
00:00
31/10/19
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Toronto FC
MLS • Play-offs
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Atlanta United FC
  • Toronto FC
  • ParkhurstVillalba
    81'
  • DeLeon
    78'
  • DeLeon
    70'
  • AuroMullins
    68'
  • Osorio
    61'
  • BenezetDeLeon
    54'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Atlanta United FC
  • Toronto FC
  • EndohLaryea
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Atlanta United FC
  • Toronto FC
  • Benezet
    14'
  • Bradley
    9'
  • Gressel
    4'
avant-match

LIVE
Atlanta United FC - Toronto FC
MLS - 31 October 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Atlanta United FC and Toronto FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Frank de Boer or Greg Vanney? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Atlanta United FC and Toronto FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Atlanta United FC vs Toronto FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment