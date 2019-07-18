Chicago Fire
Finished
0
2
-
2
0
01:00
18/07/19
SeatGeek Stadium
Columbus Crew SC
MLS • Regular
  • 2nd Half
  • Chicago Fire
  • Columbus Crew SC
  • Williams
    90'
  • McCartyCorrales
    80'
  • ClarkWilliams
    79'
  • GaitánMarcelo
    74'
  • SosaDíaz
    65'
  • Sapong
    63'
  • MihailovicKatai
    57'
  • AccamSantos
    54'
  • Schweinsteiger
    52'
  • Zardes
    47'
  • 1st Half
  • Chicago Fire
  • Columbus Crew SC
  • Mihailovic
    28'
MLS – Follow the Football match between Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew SC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 18 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Veljko Paunovic or Caleb Porter? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew SC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
