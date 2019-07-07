LIVE

Columbus Crew SC - Seattle Sounders FC

MLS - 7 July 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Columbus Crew SC and Seattle Sounders FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 7 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Caleb Porter or Brian Schmetzer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Columbus Crew SC and Seattle Sounders FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Columbus Crew SC vs Seattle Sounders FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

