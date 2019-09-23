LIVE

FC Dallas - New York City FC

MLS - 22 September 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between FC Dallas and New York City FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 22 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luchi Gonzalez or Domènec Torrent? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Dallas and New York City FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Dallas vs New York City FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

