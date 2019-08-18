LIVE

Houston Dynamo - Colorado Rapids

MLS - 18 August 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids live with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 18 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Davy Arnaud or Conor Casey? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

