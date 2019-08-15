Minnesota United FC
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
01:00
15/08/19
Allianz Field
Colorado Rapids
    • 2nd Half
    • Minnesota United FC
    • Colorado Rapids
    • Boxall
      83'
    • WilsonShinyashiki
      80'
    • QuinteroDotson
      79'
    • MolinoFinlay
      71'
    • RodríguezDanladi
      71'
    • RubioMezquida
      67'
    • Gasper
      60'
    • 1st Half
    • Minnesota United FC
    • Colorado Rapids
    • Acosta
      45'
    • Quintero
      39'
