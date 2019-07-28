LIVE

Minnesota United FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

MLS - 28 July 2019

MLS – Follow the Football match between Minnesota United FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Adrian Heath or Marc Dos Santos? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Minnesota United FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Minnesota United FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

